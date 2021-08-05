The perfect tweet: Bird is the word at Washington’s camp

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The biggest star at Washington Football training camp this week is a small bird who has been hanging out on the field and roaming the sideline every day. Players have noticed and interacted with the bird like he’s on the roster. Washington’s social media team got in on the fun by tweeting the team had agreed to terms with “Ted” the bird on a lifetime contract. Receiver DeAndre Carter joked the bird got more money than he did. Pass rusher James Smith-Williams called the bird a new team mascot and a fitting new name.