Trial for ex-cop in Daunte Wright death won’t be broadcast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of Daunte Wright has denied a request to broadcast the proceedings. Judge Regina Chu ruled Thursday that there will be no recording or livestreaming of the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. The city’s former police chief said he believed Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter. Chu also rescheduled the trial to start about a week earlier. It will now begin on Nov. 30.