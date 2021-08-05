Woman arrested for exposing minor to obscene material

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - In Fayette County, a woman is arrested for allegedly exposing a minor to obscene material.

April Dawn Lesher of Edmond has been arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. A news release from the Sheriff says Lesher is facing the same charges as a co-defendant identified as Mr. Keener.

Lesher is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, three counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor and three counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

The details of the alleged crime were not included in the news release. Lesher's bond is set at $50,000.