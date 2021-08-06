2 German regional officials investigated over flood warnings

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have launched formal investigations into whether two regional officials failed to properly warn citizens ahead of last month’s deadly floods. Prosecutors in the western city of Koblenz said on Friday the investigations so far had confirmed an “initial suspicion” of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm against the regional administrator in nearby Ahrweiler county. At least 141 people were killed and more than 700 were injured in the Ahr valley on the night of July 14-15. Residents of the flood-hit towns reported receiving little advance warning of the severe flood that occurred on the night, with some claiming that information from authorities was unclear or entirely absent.