At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

TOKYO (AP) — Fire officials and news reports say a man with a knife has stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo and has been arrested by police after fleeing. NHK public television says two passengers were seriously injured. It says the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday. The Tokyo Fire Department says nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of the injured are conscious. Police are refusing to comment and no other details are immediately available.