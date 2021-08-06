Barrel Bowl Charity Golf Tournament gives back to McDowell County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Barrel Bowl charity golf tournament took place today at the Princeton Elks golf course. The idea behind this tournament is to bring the community together and to give back to McDowell County.

The Barrel Bowl tournament first started six years ago when Sam Baker and and a group of guys got together and were looking to relive the days of the Welch versus Gary football rivalry. They decided that a golf tournament would be a great way to bring together the community and those who have moved away.

"We have folks here today from eight states. We are the largest charity golf tournament south of Charleston. This is our sixth year and it's been a very, very good tournament. It's good for the community and McDowell County," said Baker.

Barrel Bowl board members say that the tournament has been a huge success thus far. Becky Riggins, the current President of the Barrel Bowl, says that this tournament has raised over $70,000 for McDowell County since they began in 2015.

Every year, the board chooses 2 charities in McDowell county as well as the Mount View High School athletics to give the profits to. This year, they are giving back to the McDowell County Humane Society and Five Loaves and Two Fishes food bank.

Riggins and Baker say that they are really happy with the turnout today and they are already looking forward for next years tournament.