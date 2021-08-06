Beckley nursing home at center of COVID-19 outbreak releases new info

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Leadership over a Beckley nursing home were still awaiting word on Friday as to which variant of the COVID-19 virus has infected 11 residents and staff members.



A spokesperson for Stonerise on Harper Road said the testing results have been sent to the State Lab for further analysis.



According to the DHHR, at least four of those cases are staff members. A spokesperson for Stonerise said that while the COVID-19 is strongly encouraged across the network of facilities, it is not yet required. She said the company continues to study and evaluate whether to adopt a mandatory requirement among employees.



"Stonerise strongly encourages the COVID-19 vaccine among patients, team members and families. Through July 30, 2021, 88% of our patients have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73% of our team members across the Stonerise Network. We continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine on a routine basis, including to all new admissions and new hires. Stonerise has consistently advocated for adoption of the vaccine through educational events, internal communication and providing answers to frequently asked questions and concerns. Stonerise requires its employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo routine testing twice weekly. We report the results of patient testing weekly on our COVID-19 dashboard on our website – Stonerise.com.

"Stonerise continues to study and evaluate whether to adopt an employee mandatory requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine. We anticipate additional guidance to be forthcoming from government agencies."