California’s Jenson Brooksby, 20, into Washington semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jenson Brooksby has beaten 11th-seeded John Millman 6-1, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Citi Open in his debut appearance at an ATP 500 event. Brooksby is a 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, who is began the year ranked outside the top 300 and is now 130th. That makes him the lowest-ranked semifinalist at the hard-court tournament in Washington since John Isner in 2007. Brooksby has not dropped a set this week. His semifinal opponent will be No. 5 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner is a 19-year-old who beat Steve Johnson of the U.S. in straight sets Friday.