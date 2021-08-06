Skip to Content

Ex-coal lobbying group chief named to WVa utility regulator

4:00 am West Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The retired longtime president of the West Virginia Coal Association has been appointed by the governor to a three-member commission that regulates state utilities. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Bill Raney was named by Republican Gov. Jim Justice to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission. Justice is a businessman who owns and operates coal mines.. Justice also appointed the commission’s other two members. Raney retired from the Charleston-based coal industry lobbying group in January after serving as its president since 1992. The group promotes the passage of state laws favorable to the coal industry. 

Associated Press

