Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters to win her 10th medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old stalwart of American track and field started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field and won in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro. Felix’s 10th medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. It also matches Carl Lewis. The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track. She had a daughter in 2018.