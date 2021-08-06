Flags to be at half-staff to honor WVa soldier killed in war

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered U.S. and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a West Virginia soldier killed in the Korean War. Memorial services will be held Friday for Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley of Chapmanville. His remains were identified last year, and news outlets report they were returned to West Virginia this week. The 19-year-old Conley’s unit was attacked in North Korea and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Conley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia.