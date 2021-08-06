Growing steamy through this weekend, hit-or-miss showers/storms remain possible

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern through tonight. We've been warmer today, but we should stay rain free in most areas this evening. Besides the slim chance of a stray shower, we look partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Saturday will bring seasonable high temps in the 70s and 80s for most, but higher humidity, especially by the afternoon as winds shift more out of the south and west into the weekend. A few pop-up showers and t-storms look possible tomorrow, especially between the hours of 2-6 PM. Though severe weather does not look likely, heavy downpours could still cause localized flooding issues so stay weather aware. Generally, any rain should be beneficial for our area as abnormally dry conditions have spread.

We look to see even less of a chance of rain on Sunday however, with only a stray shower/t-storm possible during the afternoon. We'll otherwise be hot and humid with highs in the 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds to close out the weekend.

Next week is looking rather steamy with relatively low chances of rain to begin the work week. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and keep those plants watered too! Rain could become a little bit more widespread by the end of next week....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!