Increasing clouds for Friday; rain chances build back in on Saturday for some

Stray shower is possible today, but most of us will remain dry. We remain sandwiched in between high pressure and a stationary front to our east. High pressure will dominate more today over our area allowing us to remain mostly dry.

Clouds will increase throughout the day and so will our temperatures. Expect highs for the majority of the area to reach the 80s. Dew points are still considered on the lower end (in the upper 50s and low 60s) so we still feel comfortable while outdoors.

Overnight most will still be dry with cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow low pressure from the front off to our east will try to bring some rain into our area. Depending how close to home it gets that will determine how much coverage we see with showers. For now we have hit-or-miss showers and storms forming during the afternoon and evening with some of the area staying dry.

Probably not going to be the best day outdoors especially if you get caught in a storm. Storms tomorrow have the potential to bring heavy downpours.

Sunday our chance for rain lowers with a few spotty showers hanging around. Most will be dry on Sunday with temperatures still reading in the 80s.

We hold onto the 80s for all of next week, but we bring back the humidity. Rain and storm chances for now won't be widespread for the first half of the work week, but scattered.