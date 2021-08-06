Masks required indoors at Virginia community colleges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Community college students and staff in Virginia will be required to wear masks while indoors. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in a letter to college presidents Wednesday that the system will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That guidance includes layered prevention strategies and vaccinated people wearing masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission. He says all 23 of Virginia’s community colleges serve localities with substantial or high transmission rates in recent days. DuBois said he will revisit the mandate when needed. The system isn’t requiring students or staff to be vaccinated, unlike most of the state’s four-year colleges.