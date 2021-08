MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department is holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students going back to school.

Anyone ages 12 and up is eligible to get the vaccine in West Virginia.

The clinics will be held Tuesday August 24 and Wednesday August 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department.

To make an appointment, call (304)324-8367.