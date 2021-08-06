Mexico’s capital on highest COVID alert amid surge in cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on “red” alert as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever. As of Friday, Mexico had over 144,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide, 4.6% more than the previous peak during the country’s surge in January. The country has seen 243,733 test-confirmed deaths, but studies of death certifcates indicate the real toll is nearly 370,000. The federal Health Department said the capital is “red” on a color-coded alert system for the pandemic, but Mexico City officials claimed they were still on orange level, which allows wider business activity.