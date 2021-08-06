Native clover species being dropped from endangered list

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A native plant called running buffalo clover is being removed from the federal endangered species list. The perennial was once thought to be extinct but turned up in West Virginia in 1983. It since has been found in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The clover needs open areas and periodic disturbance to thrive. Historically, it did well in areas where bison herds trampled and grazed. Running buffalo clover is different from the clover commonly found in yards, most of which originated in Europe.