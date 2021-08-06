New kayaking business opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A new business in Wyoming County is helping people get away from the constant stress of text alerts, emails, and everyday life. Guyandotta River Kayak just opened in Pineville to offer customers kayaks and help accessing sections of the river that can be difficult to reach without bus transport.



The kayaking business is one of several to open after the county completed its new re-branding initiative through help from WVU, Brand Journey, and the AEP Foundation.



Customers park at the business which is also the exit point on the river, passed Ole Jose Mexican Restaurant in Pineville (heading toward Welch). From there, Kayakers are transported to an entry point in New Richmond and can go at their own pace or with a guide through the river's quiet oasis.



"We're so wrapped up today with our cell phones, text messages, and the internet, you don't have that on the river. There's very limited cell service from where we put. You're floating without all the distraction and you're forced to get away."



Bishop's wife, Wendy Bishop, helps with operations. "It's helping the community by giving the adults something to do and giving the kids something to do, it's just clean fun."



Wyoming County Economic Development Auth. Exec. Dir. Christy Laxton, said the business is just one of several that have popped up in the Pandemic. She credits a recent rise in visitors to not only the Hatfield & McCoy Trail system's extension to the area, but also through the county's re-branding initiative which included out-of-state advertising.



"We're getting new businesses also in dining and coffee shops. There's businesses popping up on Main Street. We're excited about all the things that are happening here in Pineville and across the county as a whole."



For Bishop, who can often be seen cleaning debris out of the river, it is about taking pride in his town -- a day without distraction to unplug, unwind, and become one with the river.



"By nature, I think we're hospitable people. So it's a matter of accepting people from outside of the state to see what we enjoy everyday."



Guyandotte River Kayak is located at 828 River Road in Pineville. To learn more, visit https://www.guyandotteriverkayak.com/contact