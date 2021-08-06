New local phone scam making its rounds, law officials say

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says there is a new phone scam making its rounds, this one involves satellite receivers.

The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau received a call Wednesday from a local number, according to Sgt. Detective Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

The caller identified himself as an employee of a satellite provider, who then transferred the call to an accomplice who then proceeded to ask a series of questions.

Sommers says the query was all in an effort to gain access to a satellite receiver by emitting a series of tones over the phone.

Sommers says it may sound harmless but scammer are concocting clever ways to dupe unsuspecting consumers.

"The only thing I can figure out is, new receivers may communicate through frequency, but again that's the only thing I can think of, but it's definitely is a scam," he said. "If it is a utility [service], they are not trying to call out of the blue. You'll normally get an email that's on file, or you're gonna get something in the mail. "

Sommers warns community members to hang-up if they receive a call to the one described, and report it to law enforcement or contact the West Virginia Attorney General's Consumer Protection & Anti-Trust Division toll free at (800)368-8808 or by email at consumer@wvago.gov.