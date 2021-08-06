Princeton sobriety checkpoint yields 31 citations & two arrests

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- The Princeton Police Department routinely preforms sobriety check points to deter drunk driving.

On July 30, 2021 a road block was set-up on Stafford Drive in Princeton, West Virginia - the numbers are in.

The check point yielded 695 vehicle stops, and according to Sgt. R.S. Gibson with the Princeton Police Department and Law Enforcement Liaison for the West Virginia Governors Highway Safety Program, 31 citations were issued.

Five drivers were behind the wheel on a suspended license, seven for insurance violations, and two seat belt infractions.

There were a total of two arrests, one for drivers taken in for driving while under the influence and the other for an outstanding warrant.

Gibson says the PPD's mission is to get intoxicated people off the street.