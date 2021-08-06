Q&A: Barbra Streisand remixes her past for ‘Release Me 2’

Barbra Streisand likes to get things just right. As impressive as her award-winning superstar career as a singer and actress is, her success as a director and producer is groundbreaking. Until this year, Streisand was the only woman ever named best director at the Golden Globes, winning in 1983 for “Yentl.” During the pandemic, Streisand, like so many of us, suddenly had some much-needed time to take on new projects – including iPhone settings. Tackling some previously unreleased songs from her past took a bit more work, but fans get to hear the results when her new album “Release Me 2” arrives Friday.