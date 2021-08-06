Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. At one school in Atlanta’s suburbs where face coverings are optional, more than 60% of students were wearing them inside classrooms. Parents had mixed emotions. Some kept their children home in disagreement with the policy. California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state intend to require masks for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. At the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have banned mask requirements in all public schools.