‘Snakeman’ looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games

TOKYO (AP) — Adam Bobrow is the voice of table tennis. He possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots that can leave even good opponents gape-mouthed and eventually delighted. What he really likes, though, besides his full-time job as lead commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation, is to travel the world as a sort of ambassador for the sport. He’s part earnest evangelist, part clown prince, wholly invested in showing the world the delights of what he believes to be the best game there is. The game, he says, is “just like wizardry.”