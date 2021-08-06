Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. On the nearby island of Evia, the coast guard evacuated hundreds of people by sea. In heat wave conditions, the blaze has torn through forest areas north of the capital, destroying more homes. Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug fire breaks and hosed the flames. Traffic is halted on the country’s main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece. Several firefighters and volunteers are hospitalized with burns. Nearly 60 villages and settlements are evacuated. Fire crews, aircraft and vehicles from several EU nations are helping Greece.