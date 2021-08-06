2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics after being involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee says the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich have been canceled and removed. Both men are due to be interviewed by an IOC disciplinary panel formed to investigate what happened to Tsimanouskaya. Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarusian athletes since Sunday. The IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus because she criticized team coaches.