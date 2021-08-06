Two pipeline protesters arrested in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department arrested two pipeline protesters on Friday morning in the Dawson area.

Officials say the two individuals were found below the ground surface in a hole, secured to pipeline construction equipment using welded pipe and chains

Officials requested for the protesters to remove themselves from the pipeline equipment and the protesters allegedly refused. Members of the Clintonville and Smoot Fire Departments responded to the scene for assistance.

Reports say that one of the individuals voluntarily climbed out of the hole once their attachments were removed, but that the second refused to do so and was lifted out by the fire department with a stokes basket.

The individuals have been identified as Anna Grace Woolly, 19 of Viles, North Carolina and Thomas George Tackett, 25, of Jackson Missouri.

Woolly and Tackett have been charged with Trespassing on Property, Obstructing an Officer, and Conspiracy. They were arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate.