University pays account balances for nearly 3,000 students

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — A university in West Virginia used federal relief funds to pay off account balances for nearly 3,000 students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. WSAZ-TV reports West Virginia State University paid off balances for all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students from March 13, 2020, through the summer 2021 term. The school used $816,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which covered tuition, housing and other fees. University Vice President Ericke S. Cage said in a statement that the school didn’t want students to stop their education due to an unpaid balance. Officials said the funds will be automatically applied to eligible student accounts.