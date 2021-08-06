Virginia tax free weekend begins Friday

(WVVA) -- Virginia's tax free weekend will take place this weekend, beginning on Friday, August 6 and ending Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.

During the sales tax holiday, Virginia shoppers will be able to buy qualifying items without paying sales tax. Qualifying items include school supplies, clothes, shoes and emergency preparedness items.

Taxes will not be applied to school supplies that are $20 or less per item, or clothing and shoes that are $100 or less per item.

Portable generators that are priced at $1,000 or less also qualify, as well as gas powered chainsaws priced at $350 or less.

For a full list of qualifying tax-free items, click here.