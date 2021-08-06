West Virginia kayaker found dead on the banks of the New River

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A kayaker from West Virginia has been found dead on the banks of the New River in Giles County, according to Roanoke NBC affiliate WSLS.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the death of the West Virginia man, who was kayaking along the New River in Giles County, according to the Dept. of Wildlife Resources.

His body was found about 0.75 miles down the river from the kayak on Friday. However, authorities say he was wearing his personal flotation device. Another boater along the river called the incident in.

It is believed that he launched his kayak Friday morning. Authorities are working to notify the man's family.

This is a developing story. WVVA will update you on this story as we learn more.