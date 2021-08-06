WhistlePigs beat Burlington; Pulaski clinches East

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs are playing their final homestand of the season Friday and Saturday.

Headed into Friday's game, the WhistlePigs still had an opportunity to win the East and make it to the Appy League Championship. To stay in contention, the WhistlePigs had to win, and the Pulaski River Turtles had to lose.

Princeton beat Burlington, 5-2. But the WhistlePig's fellow Mercer County team, the Bluefield Ridge Runners, couldn't keep Pulaski off the board. The River Turtles beat Bluefield, 9-1. Pulaski is headed to the championship game.

Princeton and Bluefield both play their final games of the season on Saturday.