Adams’ first career HR in 9th lifts Nats past Braves, 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Riley Adams’ two-run homer in the ninth inning gave Washington the lead and the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith, beating the Braves 3-2. Smith blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, wasting a strong start from Charlie Morton and costing Atlanta an opportunity to move past the New York Mets and into second place in the tight NL East. Adams crushed the first pitch he saw from Smith for a high homer, the first of his career, into the left-field seats. The homer drove in Ryan Zimmerman, who had a pinch-hit double. Smith suffered his third blown save in 25 chances.