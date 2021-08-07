Annual Adopt-a-Highway appreciation day takes place at Tamarack

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack in Beckley hosted an event on Saturday to give back to volunteers who help keep our state clean.

Adopt-a-Highway is a volunteer-based beautification organization where volunteers pick up litter from the side of the roadways on West Virginia highways.

Now, the organization is thanking those volunteers with their annual appreciation day.

The event had games for kids and other family-friendly activities.

Kim Smith, one of the people who hosted the event to help thank these individuals for their hard work.

"They do this all for free and we, they're all volunteers so it is very important that we thank them and make sure they're appreciated and know that without them we cant help keep the state beautiful," said Smith

Smith says it is essential for people to sign up to adopt a highway to keep West Virginia beautiful.

To sign up for Adopt-A-Highway, visit the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Agency website.