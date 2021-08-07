Child Law Services and Buffalo Trail team up to giveaway ATV

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA)- Child Law Services and Buffalo Trail are teaming up for an ATV giveaway and poker run in order to help fight child abuse. The poker run is an event where ATV riders collect poker cards while on the trails. The winner receiving a new 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570.

The event will take place on August 14 and will happen at the Pocahontas Trail Head on Coal Heritage Road in Bramwell. Tickets are 30 dollars per driver and 20 per passenger. Only 100 tickets will be given out. Lunch will also be served by Buffalo Trail. Other door prizes will also be given out. If you're interested in registering you can go to childlawservices.org