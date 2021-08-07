Greenbrier County Adopt-A-Cop begins fundraising with a car show

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County Adopt A Cop is an organization that provides Christmas gifts to local law enforcement, and the organization is already starting with a car show to raise money for the project.

Last year, the group provided gifts to every officer in the county, and this year, they started fundraising earlier to make it happen.

Brittany Ennis and Jamie Baker are the co-founders of Greenbrier County Adopt a Cop.

They started the program to say thanks for the sacrifices officers make daily, encouraging the community to help them give back.

"Law enforcement has always been a huge part of our family, my grandfather was an officer we have many friends and work closely with law enforcement so we just wanted to do something to give back to them," said Ennis.

"It's just important for the community to back them and the everyday work that they do. I mean what they go out here and do is dangerous at times and sometimes they feel underappreciated," said Baker.

The group partnered with Shade Tree Car Club for this event, and they donated a portion of the proceeds to the organization.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or adopting a local cop can visit the organization's Facebook page.