Greenbrier Historical Society hosts second annual Free Family Day

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Historical Society hosted the annual "Free Family Day" on Saturday.

The event's purpose is to get children in the community interested in history and healthy habits.

"Free Family Day," hosted by the Greenbrier Historical Society, offered history-related crafts and games.

Brehana Scott, the Marketing Director of Greenbrier Historical Society, said having these events is essential for getting children in the community interested in history and what the museum has to offer.

"I think that first and foremost history should always be fun and so the historical games and crafts are something that they're a little bit of fun but they also are a learning and a teaching opportunity," said Scott. "The games and crafts that we're doing today, all relate to exhibits that we have inside the house, so hopefully this is a time to kind of get started with those interests."

The event does not just teach children about history. Still, it also helps establish healthy habits with a pop-up farmer's market.

Tommye Rafes, the local grower who runs the market for kids, said starting children with healthy habits helps make a long-term difference.

"Well West Virginia has the number one incident of diabetes of all the states in the united states," said Rafes. "Just the children age two to four, sixteen percent of that population in West Virginia is actually diabetic, so we know that we can make choices on what we ear and we want to use food as a source of medicine and use it as your first step to changing habits and if you want to make big changes you start with the younger kids."

The pop-up market does not just promote health, but Scott said it too, teaches about history and the settlers who founded our country and state.

"So you know, of course the original people here on the land and the Native Americans and then the pioneers they were all growing their own food right, so that's like a super fun tie in to teach the kids you know this is still happening, we wouldn't be where we are without these people who cultivate the land and grow the food for us," said Scott.

Saturday's event marks the second year the historical society has hosted the event.

The produce at the pop-up farmer's market was provided by T.L. Fruits and Vegetables, the Courthouse Farmer's Market, Premier Bank, and the WVU Extension Service.