Sherriff: Two arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

LAWN, W.Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say two people have been arrested after they were found chained to pipeline construction equipment in Greenbrier County. Local news outlets report that the two were found Friday morning in the Dawson area secured to pipeline equipment with chains and a welded pipe. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office, local fire department officials helped extract the pair, who were below ground level in a hole. Deputies say one individual voluntarily climbed out, while the other refused and had to be lifted out. The two have both face charges of trespassing, obstructing an officer and conspiracy. It was not immediately known if they had an attorney.