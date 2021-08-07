Sinner, 19, beats Brooksby, 20, to reach final in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has beaten California’s Jenson Brooksby 7-6 (2), 6-1 to reach the final of the Citi Open hard-court tournament in Washington. Sinner is seeking his second ATP Tour title of 2021. The 19-year-old was the only seeded player to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Open tuneup and could become its youngest champion since Juan Martin del Potro also was 19 in 2008. Brooksby is a 20-year-old who is ranked 130th. The fifth-seeded Sinner came to Washington on a four-match losing streak. He will face 2015 Citi Open champion Kei Nishikori or California’s Mackie McDonald for the title Sunday.