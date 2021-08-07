Steamy conditions with pop-up storms continue through the weekend

Today was a toasty one across the area with temperatures rising into the 80s for most. Some of us saw a few showers and thunderstorms pass by and those look to keep heading east and eventually move out of our area into the evening hours. Otherwise, we look to stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Some hit-or-miss showers/storms look to develop tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise into the 80s for most. These showers and storms should be very spotty so I think that most of us end up staying dry.

Monday looks to be a beautiful day but a hot one out there with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s and 90s. Those warmer than average temperatures continue for the rest of the week with most getting into the 80s and 90s each day.

Rain chances do look to increase starting Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week. These showers and storms will be spotty in nature so not everyone will see rain. However, some much needed rain will fall over parts of the area through the week which is a welcomed sight as many areas are abnormally dry.

Warmer than average temperatures look to hang around through next weekend with most in the 80s but a few warmer spots may get into the 90s. Right now it does look like there will be some spotty showers and storms around but I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans because most look to stay. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.