Alibaba working with police amid sexual assault allegations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said it’s working with police to investigate alleged sexual misconduct at the company, after a female employee reported that she was sexually assaulted. Alibaba said in a statement Sunday it has a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.” It said the employees involved have been suspended amid the police investigation. The investigation comes after local media reported that an unidentified female employee wrote an internal post alleging her manager sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during a business trip. She alleged she was forced to drink alcohol during a dinner, and that she was also molested while her manager turned a blind eye.