Appy League finale: WhistlePigs win at home, Ridge Runners win on road

2:46 am

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Saturday, the Appalachian League regular season came to a close.

The Princeton WhistlePigs played at home against the Burlington Sock Puppets. Princeton went out with a bang, winning the final game in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning. The final score: 9-8.

Former Shady Spring catcher, Parker Redden, played for the Sock Puppets in their season finale at Hunnicutt. While Burlington didn't get the win, Redden did hit a home run with family and friends in the crowd watching.

Bluefield also capped off the season with a win over the number one team in the East, the Pulaski River Turtles. The final score: 7-5.

Princeton finished the year 30-22, sitting at second in the East. Bluefield finished the year 27-25, sitting at fourth in the East. The River Turtles and Greeneville Flyboys will play in the Appy League Championship on Monday.

Hannah Howard

