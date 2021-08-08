Belarus sees a year of fierce repression after disputed vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since taking power in 1994. But when massive protests that began last August presented him with an unprecedented challenge, he responded with exceptional force. That turned out to be the opening salvo in a year of intense repression. Protesters were met with mass arrests and beatings. Journalists and activists have been relentlessly targeted, including one who was arrested after his flight was forced to divert to Belarus. Opposition leaders remain confident that Lukashenko’s rule is doomed. But analysts warn such governments can hang on for a while.