Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Virginia and

north central and northwest North Carolina.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you plan to travel early this morning, reduce speed, allow

extra time to reach your destination, use low beam headlights, and

leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

&&