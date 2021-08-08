Heat, humidity, and rain chances are on the rise this week

Today was a warm but beautiful day. Most of us stayed dry with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 80s. A few areas saw a pop-up shower develop during the afternoon hours. Any shower activity should fizzle out after sundown and we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s for most tonight.

The driest day of the week looks to be Monday with partly cloudy skies. We can't rule out a stray shower, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be on the rise with most of us topping off in the 80s and 90s tomorrow.

The heat doesn't go anywhere after Monday. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s, which is 5-10 degrees above average, continue through the rest of the work week. Starting Tuesday, rain chances will begin to increase as well. As we get an increase in the heat and humidity, that will provide enough moisture and instability for some showers and storms to develop. Not everyone will see showers/storms each day as these will be scattered in nature.

Our next change comes late in the week when a cold front is expected to pass through our area. That will bring temperatures back down to around average in the 70s and 80s for the weekend. Right now, we are still a little uncertain about the exact timing of the front moving through but it looks to push through Friday night or Saturday. That will bring a better chance of rain ahead and along the front. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.