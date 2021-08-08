Late-arriving catch upends standings at White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A late-arriving catch upset the scales and appears to have upended the outcome of the premier competition on the final day of the White Marlin Open on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Butch Wright of Arnold, Maryland, brought in to late Friday an 85.5-pound white marlin. That would give him the top prize at the 48th annual fishing tournament. Wright edged out Mike Atkinson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who weighed an 82.5-pound white marlin on the competition’s first day. Wright’s catch was valued at $3.2 million, which would make it the largest payout in the tournament.