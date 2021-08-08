Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing crown jewel, Aramco, has announced a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year. That is double what it earned in the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil. This puts Aramco back squarely where it was before the pandemic struck and sunk earnings to $23.3 billion at this time last year. The company said Sunday its strong performance this past quarter “was primarily driven by higher crude oil prices.” The majority state-owned company’s financial health is crucial to Saudi Arabia’s stability.