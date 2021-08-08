Second “Peak of the Bloom” festival comes to Mercer County

CAMP CREEK, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Riff Raff Arts Collective hosts the second "Peak of the Bloom" festival after a year off during the pandemic.

Lori McKinney, the festival's organizer said, it celebrates the nature around us and the art inspired by it.

"So we're so lucky to be surrounded by such natural beauty, and I think sometimes people take it for granted sometimes, and it's ten days honoring the art of nature specifically celebrating the beautiful remote and hidden wild flower fields that are here in the Camp Creek Forest," said McKinney.

During the ten-day event, participants participate in different arts-related activities such as Sundays, where they photographed wildflowers around the state park.

Steve Jessee, a local photographer, said he is thankful for the opportunity to support local art and help those who enjoy the hobby.

"I've studied photography for all my life, it's my passion hobby, profession, so uh you know so uh i try to get involved in any kind of events i can to help uh people and share my knowledge," said Jessee.

Mckinney said the festival celebrates Mercer County's rich arts culture and what the area has to offer.

"When people come to visit us, or a lot of people are coming to move here now, and you can really see it reflected in them at just uh how remarkable our area is and so this is really just about all of us celebrating together and finding ways to collaborate," said McKinney.

The festival is a collaboration with the Mercer Street Grass Roots District and Camp Creek State Park.

Mckinney said they plan to continue hosting this for years to come, and it will run this year until Sunday, August 15.

To see a list of events taking place until then, visit the festival's website.