Virus disrupts opening day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has been disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols. The announcement came about six hours before the teams were supposed to tip off. Washington’s player shortage is because of ongoing contact tracing within the team. The Atlanta-Boston game has started and is among seven other scheduled games Sunday.