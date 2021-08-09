Alderson Main Street hosts annual concert honoring “Bricktop”

ALDERSON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Alderson Main Street hosted a tribute concert on Sunday, to honor “Bricktop” a 1920s era jazz musician born in Alderson.

Each year, community members come out to celebrate her legacy in the music industry.

The President of Alderson Main Street, Judy Lohmeyer, said the concert was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Still, they were excited to put on this concert again this year to honor the beloved musician.

"She was such a popular person in our area, and her music, you know transcends all the generations," said Lohmeyer.

Susanna Robinson is the singer in the tribute band. She said she loves getting the opportunity to put on the concert in Alderson to honor the singer's hometown and those who live there.

"She accomplished great things in her life, she only lived in Alderson for about four years but she was born here and a lot of her family still resides here," said Lohmeyer.

This event is a tradition for community members in Alderson.

Lohmeyer said they do each year and hope to continue putting it on for years to come.