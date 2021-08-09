Alibaba fires manager over suspected sexual assault

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, says it has fired a manager accused of sexually assaulting a female employee during a business trip. A memo from Alibaba’s CEO released Monday pledged to strengthen its anti-sexual harassment policy. It said the accused perpetrator confessed to “intimate acts” with the female employee while she was intoxicated. Two other executives resigned to take responsibility for mishandling the case. Alibaba has been lambasted by Chinese state media for taking action only after the victim went public. The company’s stock price in Hong Kong closed down 2.48% on Monday, at 188.70 Hong Kong dollars ($24.25). The scandal comes just months after regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion for anti-monopoly behavior.