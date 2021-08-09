All students, faculty and staff required to wear masks at TCPS

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) has updated its mask policy. All TCPS students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and on buses, according to a press release sent to WVVA Monday evening.

This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The release says this decision was made based on the recommendations of the Virginia Dept. of Health (VDH), insurance providers for TCPS and legal counsel.

The policy will be reviewed again at the September school board meeting. WVVA will update you on air and online as we learn more.